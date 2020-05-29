64.9 F
Rye
Saturday, May 30, 2020
Rye’s Catherine Parker Drops Out of NY-17 Congressional Race

LoHud.com is reporting Rye resident Catherine Parker is dropping out of the race to replace Nita Lowey in Congress (NY-17).

She remains a Westchester County Legislator representing district 7.

Catherine Parker Rye, NY for Congress website 2020

LoHud said:

“The Rye lawmaker said Friday she would end her bid to replace longtime Rep. Nita Lowey in Congress, less than a month before an eight-way Democratic Party primary.

Parker’s decision ends a six-month campaign that was largely overshadowed by the coronavirus outbreak and economic shutdown. She told The Journal News/lohud that the run for congress took a backseat to helping county residents with safety, hunger and unemployment concerns…

She said she hasn’t decided whether she’ll endorse another candidate in the race.

More than $2 million had already been spent in the race through the end of March, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Parker had raised $128,559 and had only $6,119 on hand at the end of the period which placed her last among Democrats in the race, according to filings.”

