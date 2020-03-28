Rye Mayor on Social Distancing – “City Will Need to Consider Further Action if Complaints Continue”

(PHOTO: Rye Mayor Josh Cohn.)

Late Friday night, Rye Mayor Josh Cohn posted another Coronavirus update.

Not too much new here, except the repeated exhortation to social distance in the wake of many reports of residents simply ignoring the rules. "I hear regularly of concerns about young people congregating to play basketball or other sports. The City is reluctant to become an officious enforcer of something that it seems every adult should understand and be able to communicate to those younger," Cohn says in the update.

"For the moment, the City is taking additional, gentle steps to discourage congregating (for example, disabling City basketball hoops and posting additional signage), but the City will need to consider further action if complaints continue."

Read the full update below.

Now step back six feet and go wash your hands!

Post Date: 03/27/2020 9:44 PM

Here are today's numbers: City of Rye persons who have tested positive – 22; County positives – 7,187. Important details: Of the County number, only 73 are hospitalized, but sadly, there have been 10 deaths. As described before, our numbers are inevitably time-lagged. Something many of us fortunately are not seeing: area hospitals are becoming crowded, hospitals and nursing facilities are being asked to create emergency accommodations and medical personnel are under great pressure. Show support however you can.

Social distancing remains an issue everywhere, including in Rye. Many have shared with me their worry about groups not observing restraint in Rye Town Park and Playland. I hear regularly of concerns about young people congregating to play basketball or other sports. The City is reluctant to become an officious enforcer of something that it seems every adult should understand and be able to communicate to those younger. For the moment, the City is taking additional, gentle steps to discourage congregating (for example, disabling City basketball hoops and posting additional signage), but the City will need to consider further action if complaints continue. Rest assured, that the City also will be doing its best to protect our common human need to interact and play, consistently with the constraints the pandemic places on us.

In view of the continuing health concerns and the emergency orders in place, Rye Rec's regular programs will remain suspended through May 1. The creative enthusiasts on staff at Rye Rec have been busy, nonetheless, hosting activities on the Rye Recreation Facebook page and are inaugurating a suite of virtual programs with a focus on seniors and children that will be available through a variety of media outlets. Registration is continuing for Rec summer camp (registration) . Refunds will be given if we unhappily are obliged to cancel. Please go to the following link to find out more about all that's doing at Rec and sign up for further information.

While it is heartening to see the stock market attempting to choose an upward course, it is clear that our societal "pause" will have a great financial impact upon Rye residents, businesses and City government. It is difficult at this point to predict the extent of that impact, though that is a project now before our Finance Committee and Interim City Manager. The City will be fully engaged in applying for the new disaster relief and stimulus funding that is becoming available, as well as in assisting residents and businesses finding their way to the resources they need. It is clear that Rye residents are trying to patronize Rye businesses in the manner these times require. Please continue to do so.

City staff have done a wonderful job, under our Interim City Manager's leadership, in establishing electronic means to do the City's business, gearing up to work at home, dividing responsibilities and staff to resist the disabling effects of contagion and establishing routines for healthier workplaces for those who are still "in person." I hope we will all take the opportunity to thank City staff whenever we interact with them.

As before, please keep in touch with elderly neighbors and friends, and make sure they are getting everything they need as they take extra precautions against the virus.

The Census wants you (well, your information). Please don't hide.

Thank you for remaining patient, kind and strong through difficult times.

Mayor Josh Cohn